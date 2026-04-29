"You didn't take the COVID vaxx…Everything about it was a bio weapon aimed at us. And Trump didn't apologize for that."

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Tucker Carlson: "You didn't take the COVID vax…Everything about it was a bio weapon aimed at us. And Trump didn't apologize for that."
Buckley Carlson: "He, to this day, will still talk about the success of Operation Warp speed, which allowed these things to come to market."
Source @Cesspool
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