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HOW TO GET OUT OF THE 'FRIEND ZONE' - Freedomain Call In
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10 views • November 07, 2020
Freedomain Call In 06 Nov 2020
Dear Stefan:
I am a 25 year old man who has had a rather traumatic past due to a heart condition that I was born with, multiple open heart surgeries as a child managed to produce a permanent solution and I am physically healthy and I have gone to therapy and done lots of reflection to process some of the mental trauma.
However, last year I began dating a co-worker, a woman that is now 20 years old, I am a Christian and want to one day get married and raise a family. Her parents are still together and I haven't run into any serious deal-breakers but I am afraid of getting into a long-term relationship that will not work out. My girlfriend, while her grandparents are Christians and she isn't hostile to religion, is unfortunately not a Christian. She has also repeatedly talked about how "Sometimes relationships don't work out in the long run". I keep in mind that I am her very first relationship and she has said before that she is open to marriage and family but I can't help but feel that she's conflicted about it.
I know prevention is much better than cure and I'd like to explore this if possible. I love her dearly but if she truly doesn't think that she's going to stay with me permanently then I need to confront that.
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▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
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▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
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🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
Dear Stefan:
I am a 25 year old man who has had a rather traumatic past due to a heart condition that I was born with, multiple open heart surgeries as a child managed to produce a permanent solution and I am physically healthy and I have gone to therapy and done lots of reflection to process some of the mental trauma.
However, last year I began dating a co-worker, a woman that is now 20 years old, I am a Christian and want to one day get married and raise a family. Her parents are still together and I haven't run into any serious deal-breakers but I am afraid of getting into a long-term relationship that will not work out. My girlfriend, while her grandparents are Christians and she isn't hostile to religion, is unfortunately not a Christian. She has also repeatedly talked about how "Sometimes relationships don't work out in the long run". I keep in mind that I am her very first relationship and she has said before that she is open to marriage and family but I can't help but feel that she's conflicted about it.
I know prevention is much better than cure and I'd like to explore this if possible. I love her dearly but if she truly doesn't think that she's going to stay with me permanently then I need to confront that.
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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