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Kelly Shackleford of First Liberty Discussing Religious Freedom and Christian Persecution
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14 views • October 20, 2020
Kelly Shackelford, Esq., is President and CEO of First Liberty Institute, the largest legal firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to protecting religious freedom for all Americans. https://firstliberty.org
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