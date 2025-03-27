💥 Ukrainian channels post the aftermath of the drone attack on Kharkov last night. Over 15 explosions reported.

Adding:

Armenia will have to make a choice between the EAEU and the EU; it will not be possible to sit on two chairs - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk.

Yesterday, the parliament of the republic adopted in the final reading a bill on the beginning of the process of the country's accession to the EU.

Russia will have to reconsider the entire range of economic relations with Armenia if the republic joins the EU, said Overchuk.

This will affect the standard of living of people in the country, Moscow does not want this, he stressed.