© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Reuters just cut out the part where that cop pushed someone off the wall?
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • August 30, 2021
Did Reuters just cut out the part where that cop pushed someone off the wall?
Was the cop pushing someone off the railing by the stairs two stories high a catalyst for people rushing the stairs and ultimately going into the building?
What’s the name of the officer that pushed that guy off?
Who was the guy who got pushed off?
Did he die?
We have SO MANY questions about this, and yet the #FakeNews #MSM has been IGNORING this for over half a year - WE NEED ANSWERS!
Unblocked Live: Guest Stephen E. Horn - 2-Hour Uncut Footage
https://youtu.be/CSF5FHIGlbg?t=1024
StopHate: Righting History
https://youtu.be/XJFW3g_yzPk?t=1013
Reuters: Trump Supporters “storm” Building
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYCSjNh1FvA
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
https://StopHate.com/4-murders
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD
https://StopHate.com/J6
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Was the cop pushing someone off the railing by the stairs two stories high a catalyst for people rushing the stairs and ultimately going into the building?
What’s the name of the officer that pushed that guy off?
Who was the guy who got pushed off?
Did he die?
We have SO MANY questions about this, and yet the #FakeNews #MSM has been IGNORING this for over half a year - WE NEED ANSWERS!
Unblocked Live: Guest Stephen E. Horn - 2-Hour Uncut Footage
https://youtu.be/CSF5FHIGlbg?t=1024
StopHate: Righting History
https://youtu.be/XJFW3g_yzPk?t=1013
Reuters: Trump Supporters “storm” Building
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYCSjNh1FvA
https://StopHate.com/righting-history
https://StopHate.com/4-murders
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD
https://StopHate.com/J6
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.