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China Coronavirus Xi´it Show , People Going Crazy on Both Sides
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148 views • February 07, 2020
[Wuhan Pneumonia] She was pressed to the ground without a mask and kept saying "I don't want to live anymore"
She was pushed to the ground without a mask by the police, and she was in a police car. But the words spoken by people around them are even more indifferent.
She was pushed to the ground without a mask by the police, and she was in a police car. But the words spoken by people around them are even more indifferent.
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