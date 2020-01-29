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Division in the SDA Church
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17 views • January 29, 2020
Ellen G. White, founder and official “prophet” of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, wrote "The Great Controversy” which, among other things, demonized the Catholic Church as the Whore of Babylon and linked the number of the Beast (666) with the Pope. Ironically, the church condemns Catholics for putting more faith in the Pope than in Jesus, when they do the same thing with Ellen White.
Most people are unaware of a raging controversy within the SDAs, regarding a deliberate cover-up for a false prediction about Jesus coming back to Earth in the 1840’s. It was made by a prominent Baptist minister, George Miller. This tendency to play with numbers to predict dates for the return of Jesus is happening everywhere today; but it was a relatively new thing back in the 1840s, and it attracted a lot of attention.
Sadly, very few religious people are willing to admit to making mistakes. The truth is not half as important to most religious leaders as is their reputation and popularity. This video explores the tendency for religious people of all persuasions, to cling to false doctrines and biases in order to maintain church attendance. Do you have what it takes to be different?
Most people are unaware of a raging controversy within the SDAs, regarding a deliberate cover-up for a false prediction about Jesus coming back to Earth in the 1840’s. It was made by a prominent Baptist minister, George Miller. This tendency to play with numbers to predict dates for the return of Jesus is happening everywhere today; but it was a relatively new thing back in the 1840s, and it attracted a lot of attention.
Sadly, very few religious people are willing to admit to making mistakes. The truth is not half as important to most religious leaders as is their reputation and popularity. This video explores the tendency for religious people of all persuasions, to cling to false doctrines and biases in order to maintain church attendance. Do you have what it takes to be different?
Keywords
godsdamark of the beastcatholic churchantichrist666whore of babylonseventh day adventistsseeking the truththe popesunday worshipteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertellen g whitethe great controversyhistory of the seventh day adventistsgeorge millerheavenly sanctuary doctrine
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