'Fear and Desire', 1952 American Stanley Kubrick Film

Public domain independent ant-war film directed by, Stanley Kubrick.
"There is a war in this forest. Not a war that has been fought, nor one that will be, but any war. And the enemies who struggle here do not exist unless we call them into being. This forest then, and all that happens now is outside history. Only the unchanging shapes of fear and doubt and death are from our world. These soldiers that you see keep our language and our time, but have no other country but the mind." -David Allen.
