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YOM KIPPUR A MAGICAL DAY OF FORGIVENESS: FOR THE WORTHY & UNWORTHY...YOU CAN JOIN IN TOO...
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11 views • September 19, 2021
1 day a year God gives a special dispensation for your family members who are not yet repentant. It's a time to give the gift of life to those you care about...
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