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Fun Rhodesia
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17 views • January 29, 2020
I introduce people to Rhodesia’s most popular comedian, Wrex Tarr. He specialised in humour called “Fanagalo” or “Kitchen K*ffir”. This was a mixed language, like the Jews’ Yiddish, except it was made up of words from Zulu, English, Afrikaans, etc. It was invented by whites on the South African Gold mines. This mixed language allowed whites and blacks to communicate quite easily even though we did not fully understand each other’s language.
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