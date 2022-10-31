Save your rights and fight the anti-gun movement by creating content

As the anti-gun crowd amps up their attack on the 2A, I want to challenge you to create gun content. It is not hard, and you don’t even need to do a full YouTube channel to get the message out. Sometimes shorter content is better to get a message out that our sport is safe and effective.





Defense Dad has another small content creator, and we talk about what it takes to be a content creator. I encourage everyone to check out his video Dangerous Places, Gun Free Zones (https://youtu.be/Ze9ndQDayHE) it will make you think a little.





On October 30th the channel is officially 5 years old. Though I don’t celebrate it until January 1st with the anniversary of the first video. Thank you for a great first 5 years and here is to the next 5!





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• Myth that you need a lot of money to produce content

• You don’t need to do a long video – People have short attention spans

• Audio quality beats video quality but not the quality of your content

• Balancing life and content creation

•

