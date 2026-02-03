Trump said Putin kept his word, the 'energy ceasefire' ended Sunday

And Zelensky got his answer...

Trump: Putin kept his word—the "energy ceasefire" ended Sunday.

Adding, Prior to this:

Zelensky accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire.

"The US President said that we should refrain from strikes for a week, but in fact, it started on Friday night. And last night the Russians, in our view, violated their promise. That is, either Russia believes that there are four days in a week instead of seven, or they are betting on war. We believe that this Russian strike really violates what the American side agreed on, and there should be consequences"

Zelensky awaits America's reaction to last night's massive Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure—right during their so-called "energy ceasefire."

The catch: Ukraine postponed Abu Dhabi talks and assumed the ceasefire would auto-extend.

Also,

The Russian negotiating team has landed in Abu Dhabi.