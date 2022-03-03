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World Economic Forum and the 4th industrial revolution
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42 views • March 03, 2022
Telegram. | ”This is the openly admitted goal of the World Economic Forum. In the 4th industrial revolution…FREE WILL(?) has no place within the lives of humans. “Humans should get use to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls, we are now HACKABLE animals” He doesn’t even call us human beings…but animals. Their arrogance, entitlement and willingness to do evil for the beast system that is incoming…is simply stunning.
https://t.me/DigitalSoldiers1”
https://t.me/DigitalSoldiers1”
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