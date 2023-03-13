Biden Sabotaging U.S. Energy Grid, Warns Expert

The Biden administration's energy and climate policies are devastating American energy infrastructure and hurting U.S. consumers and the broader economy while doing nothing beneficial for the environment, explained President Frank Lasee of Truth in Energy and Climate in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Lasee, who served in the administration of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and also as president of the Heartland Institute, sounded the alarm about wind and solar "energy," as well as the electric cars being forced on America by government policy. It does help Communist China, which is a major threat to America, and greedy cronies getting rich off the schemes, though, Lasee said. There are also many useful idiots who treat "green" as a sort of religion. Finally, Lasee breaks down some of the most outrageous propaganda and disinformation being put out by government and amplified by establishment media.

