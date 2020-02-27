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Heaven and Hell - Professor Ian Plimer discusses his new book
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7 views • February 27, 2020
Geology has a habit of tripping up the 'Climate Change' religion (as Professor Plimer calls it).
Its in this video, presented by Ian in a typical Australian 'tongue in cheek' way that reminds us that the new religion was forced upon the modern world by those who clearly have another agenda.
I prefer to remind people that yes the climate is changing and has done for time in memorial, but the recent changes are directly related to the geological information Professor Plimer offers but that the ultimate driving force is the Sun.
The US group 'Suspicious Observers' (https://www.youtube.com/user/Suspicious0bservers/featured) has the matter well documented. It's solid irrefutable science that supports Ian's brilliant work.
Please enjoy.
Its in this video, presented by Ian in a typical Australian 'tongue in cheek' way that reminds us that the new religion was forced upon the modern world by those who clearly have another agenda.
I prefer to remind people that yes the climate is changing and has done for time in memorial, but the recent changes are directly related to the geological information Professor Plimer offers but that the ultimate driving force is the Sun.
The US group 'Suspicious Observers' (https://www.youtube.com/user/Suspicious0bservers/featured) has the matter well documented. It's solid irrefutable science that supports Ian's brilliant work.
Please enjoy.
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