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Immediate notice to the World Health Organization
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141 views • January 08, 2022
Maria Zeee, December 29, 2021
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche - Immediate Notice to the World Health Organization
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche is a Belgian Virologist and vaccine expert, formerly employed at GAVI and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
He has been warning the world about vaccinating during a pandemic since the start of the pandemic, and joins us tonight to share his expertise and echo his notice to the World Health Organization to stop the vaccine rollout immediately.
Dr Vanden Bossche's website can be found below:
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche - Immediate Notice to the World Health Organization
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche is a Belgian Virologist and vaccine expert, formerly employed at GAVI and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
He has been warning the world about vaccinating during a pandemic since the start of the pandemic, and joins us tonight to share his expertise and echo his notice to the World Health Organization to stop the vaccine rollout immediately.
Dr Vanden Bossche's website can be found below:
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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