💥Today, Strikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were carried out as supporters of the Ansar Allah movement were gathering for a demonstration in support of Gaza.

Yemeni capital Sanaa is reportedly under US airstrikes, according to our correspondent in Yemen.

Cynthia... there's another video, that I posted earlier today about this.

More info: The strikes hit the Red Sea port of Ras Issa and the major port of Hodeidah and the Hezyaz central power station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, and Harf Sufyan District in Amran province also came under air attack, said Al Masirah TV, the main news outlet run by the Houthis.

An employee at the Ras Issa port was killed and six others were injured, while three people, including a worker, were wounded in the strikes on Hezyaz, the outlet said.

More here: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/airstrikes-target-hezyaz-power-station-sanaa-houthis-al-masirah-tv-reports-2025-01-10/