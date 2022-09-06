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Stephanie McCrary Shares Motives and Lies Surrounding Suicide Following Her Mother’s Death
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165 views • September 06, 2022


Stephanie McCrary was shaken to her core when her mother unexpectedly and seemingly unexplainably committed suicide. After having endured the death of her four-year-old son in a car accident years prior, Stephanie chose to pursue certified Biblical counseling to help others cope with loss. During her counseling training, her mother shot herself. Now she’s on a mission to point out the many reasons and motivations that lead to suicide, and how friends and family can be on the lookout for warning signs of potentially suicidal behavior. “You can either run to God or away from Him,” Stephanie shares. People should check in with their loved ones every day and make sure that they’re safe, supported, and loved. This woman of God lives according to Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may stay at night, but joy comes in the morning.”



TAKEAWAYS


Consider offering to help the surviving spouse or parents of a suicide victim with practical tasks like mowing the lawn or babysitting kids 


If someone is feeling suicidal or mentioning suicide, physically get to them as quickly as possible and call the police if necessary


Warnings signs that could denote suicidal thinking is depression, withdrawing from friends and family, and personality changes 


When you serve other people, it helps you get your mind off your own problems and circumstances 



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Keywords
satansuicidemotherbiblical truthcounselingmental health awarenesssuicidaltina griffincounter culture mom showstephanie mccrary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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