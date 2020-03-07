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Warning: Madonna is singing a message to you from the Illuminati.
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277 views • March 07, 2020
Notice the video background, and what the dancers are wearing over their faces. They are telling you point blank that you are not wanted, or included in their NWO future.
Not everyone is coming to the future... Not everyone is learning from the past.
Not everyone is coming to the future... Not everyone is learning from the past.
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