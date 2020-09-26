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Implicarea creștinilor în rânduielile cetății, o necesitate, ori doar un spectacol?
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2 views • September 26, 2020
𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔴
Implicarea creștinilor în rânduielile cetății, o necesitate, ori doar un spectacol?
Peter Costea în dialog cu doi invitați speciali: Părintele Costică Nichitean și Părintele diacon Radu Gîrboan.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
Implicarea creștinilor în rânduielile cetății, o necesitate, ori doar un spectacol?
Peter Costea în dialog cu doi invitați speciali: Părintele Costică Nichitean și Părintele diacon Radu Gîrboan.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
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