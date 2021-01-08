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What really happened in DC on Jan. 7th
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215 views • January 08, 2021
Alex Jones and guests discuss how Antifa and BLM infiltrated the peaceful Trump protestors and broke into the capitol building to make them, and in turn, Trump look like extremists to derail any possibility of Biden's fraudulent vote totals from being decertified in congress. This was staged by the same traitors who created the riots in our cities last summer. They did this to set up the excuse to remove Trump from office before Jan 20th before he exposes them all. Send this to people to show them what really happened.
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