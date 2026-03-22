Obviously the Jewish money power threatened Tim Cook of Apple computer to discontinue to offer the ONLY mac product that can run the Open Source FREE Chinese AI Large Language Models. There is no other reason why Cook would have discontinued that groundbreaking offering. Oh but the Jew controlled internet is claiming its because of RAM shortages. Nope. Since when has cost EVER stopped mac purchasers from paying whatever it takes to get what they want. No, this is Jewboy threatened by the FREE Chinese models. They don't want people liberated from the Jewish lie that ChatGPT, Google, Grok, Anthropic is delivering. They want us in Jew Lie World. We will break out of it, the question is how many of us will break out - vs - how many poor souls will be lost in the JEW LIE WORLD they are rapidly roping the populations of the world into.