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What is wrong with fundamentalism and proof texting?
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5 views • March 29, 2020
'Get back to the basics of the Bible!’ Sounds like something fundamentalist Christians would say, doesn’t it? But how many would campaign to get back to the basics of Jesus?
There is a plethora of dogmas in the church and dogmas in Christianity … at least in ‘Christianity’ as the world knows it... and most people assume these dogmas come from a literal interpretation of the Bible. But this video questions those superficial assumptions. It looks past dishonest proof texting, to find the true message of Jesus about the Kingdom of Heaven. You will hear ten of the most widely accepted fundamentalist beliefs challenged in the light of what Jesus actually taught and stood for.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- The Last Supper 34 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- Christ returns by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- GIOVANNI aka JOSEF UNTERSBERGER by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- Westboro Baptist Church members from Topeka, Kansas protesting in front of RFK Stadium located in Washington, D.C. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
There is a plethora of dogmas in the church and dogmas in Christianity … at least in ‘Christianity’ as the world knows it... and most people assume these dogmas come from a literal interpretation of the Bible. But this video questions those superficial assumptions. It looks past dishonest proof texting, to find the true message of Jesus about the Kingdom of Heaven. You will hear ten of the most widely accepted fundamentalist beliefs challenged in the light of what Jesus actually taught and stood for.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- The Last Supper 34 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- Christ returns by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- GIOVANNI aka JOSEF UNTERSBERGER by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
- Westboro Baptist Church members from Topeka, Kansas protesting in front of RFK Stadium located in Washington, D.C. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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