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Ukraine invasion Moscow now warns Finland over NATO bid Latest English News WION
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161 views • May 14, 2022
WION.
Finland's desire to join the NATO military alliance has not gone down well with Moscow. In the latest, it has warned Finland that the country would face consequences for NATO membership without any delay, the threat by Moscow comes at a time when Ukraine has claimed to have damaged a Russian navy in the Black Sea.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aayytvqh8XA
Finland's desire to join the NATO military alliance has not gone down well with Moscow. In the latest, it has warned Finland that the country would face consequences for NATO membership without any delay, the threat by Moscow comes at a time when Ukraine has claimed to have damaged a Russian navy in the Black Sea.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aayytvqh8XA
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