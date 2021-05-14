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Best & Taylor Intel Update (5/14/2021): This Scripted, Satanic Matrix World — Head's Up!
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152 views • May 15, 2021
Israel, Hamas, Gaza, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria, End Of Days, Jacob’s Trouble, 1335, May 17th, and more…
Here we go, as Israel appears to have entered Gaza with ground troops and heavy tanks. It appears that things are much worse than anyone is being told, it is difficult to vet what is really going on. Turkey has warned Israel it will send troops to defend Gaza, so that gets Turkey involved. Russia attempted to broker a ceasefire and that was rejected, so then Egypt tried, and Israel has said NO. I believe they intend to all but wipe out Hamas and any and all forces that are enemies of Israel. This war can expand at any moment now and include the entire Middle East region first and then expand from there. Ukraine is also in the picture and may be a staging area for Russia’s invasion of Israel as outlined in Ezekiel 38-39. Then we have the “jab” and all that goes with that, Sun disease increases as “unknown energies” from the Sun and Milky Way are increasing and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Here we go, as Israel appears to have entered Gaza with ground troops and heavy tanks. It appears that things are much worse than anyone is being told, it is difficult to vet what is really going on. Turkey has warned Israel it will send troops to defend Gaza, so that gets Turkey involved. Russia attempted to broker a ceasefire and that was rejected, so then Egypt tried, and Israel has said NO. I believe they intend to all but wipe out Hamas and any and all forces that are enemies of Israel. This war can expand at any moment now and include the entire Middle East region first and then expand from there. Ukraine is also in the picture and may be a staging area for Russia’s invasion of Israel as outlined in Ezekiel 38-39. Then we have the “jab” and all that goes with that, Sun disease increases as “unknown energies” from the Sun and Milky Way are increasing and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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