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EXPLOSIVE NEW SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF BALLOT DROP BOXES
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81 views • January 31, 2022
2,000 mules making multiple ballot drops.
Leaving no fingerprints.
Snapping photos to get paid.
A coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided.
Game over.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-bomshell-dinesh-dsouza-releases-movie-trailer-2000-mules-exposing-ballot-traffickers-stole-2020-election/
Leaving no fingerprints.
Snapping photos to get paid.
A coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided.
Game over.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-bomshell-dinesh-dsouza-releases-movie-trailer-2000-mules-exposing-ballot-traffickers-stole-2020-election/
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