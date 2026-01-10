BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Others Consume Microplastic-Free Sea Salt & Boost Magnesium = RESIDUAL &/or PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Video going over a sample meal that could compensate for some of glyphosate's effects by "The Glyphosate Guy," Danny Tseng, author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

Watch videos on my "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel at:

https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

OR

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic & even glyphosate residue-free certified and/or any of the other items mentioned -- or having the TIME to actually grow your own GMO-free food & medicine by https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns -- visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101


https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

cell: 305.297.9360

Replace 22 trace minerals that are being binded out of you by glyphosate w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastic and even nanoplastic "beads" by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(full link:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

ALSO: Kill microorganisms in your suspect water by pouring 3 to 7 fl. oz. of 200 ppm of hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl) made by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

per gallon of grey water & let sit for 10 or more minutes. View COVID-19 test results, The HypoChlorous Company's pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer or Affiliate by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

To relax, sleep better, reduce anxiety/cramps/muscle spasms, & MORE, learn all about the macromineral, magnesium, by visiting all of the below:

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use:

tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium

https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101

https://tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForIdiots

tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

To help others shore-up their Mg deficiency by promoting the topical/transdermal & highly absorbale Ease spray whiling earning up to 30% commissions by becoming a FREE affiliate on my

ActivationProducts T.E.A.M., fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

$AVE precious time by having groceries & MORE delivered right to your door by visiting my $10 off shortened Instacart referral link at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

OR

https://www.instacart.com/?code=DTSENG1F0C0



Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Iran’s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Belle Carter
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy