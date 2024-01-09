Light, Photons, BioPhotons, Structured Water and the BioField of Mankind, Animals, and Plants.

Celeste is joined by Larry Cormick of MyBioasis.com to discuss light, photons, biophotons, biofields and health. We also discussed structured water and the bio field of mankind, animals, and plants. Is there a synergy between mankind and our environment? Embedded in this podcast we talk about seeds, optimal gardening. and touch on the spiritual side of energy.









Join and subscribe:





Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/





LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1





Celeste’s Articles;





https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news





Source: https://mybioasis.com/







