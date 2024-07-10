2 reason why Western feminist nations women not act like women: demon-possession & hybrids & avatars

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). Two reasons why the Western feminist nations' women do not act like women, who are under judgment by nuclear war & biochemical weapon pandemic plagues & manufactured famines & demon spirits out of the abyss, are:

1) Much of the Western feminist nations’ post-1960s female witchcraft rebellion "uncovered women's heads, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" women are now demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit.

2) 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population are not humans, but they are infiltrated soulless demon spirits of Sodom & Gomorrah days and Noah’s Atlantis flood days’ “Pedogate” “Pizzagate” “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magic spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid nephilim New Age Wicca witches or Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist” globalist elites.

Warn them and God’s spiritual army with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that the Jezebel demon spirit inside your 99% religious filth church donators will make them leave your church in anger & disgust & sheer terror so that God’s house will be cleansed of their demon spirits, and all the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar church member witch assassins will frantically try to kill you & silence you. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are totally dedicated & loyal to Satan Lucifer, and you want the blood of all your fellow church donators & 6 billion humans on your hands. If you are a true “Bible’s watchmen on the wall,” you will warn the Western feminist nations’ women with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, but if you are one of the millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” cowardly traitor cold-blooded End Times most wicked generation “2 Timothy 3:2-5” fake Christians or the every single pastor, who abandoned us real Christians to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins & world elites & their militaries & their governments & their space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children, then you will remain silent because of your selfish fear of getting assassinated by your church member witch assassins or because of your fear of having all your 99% religious filth church donators accuse you of being a crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac misogynist and drag you out of your church and try to beat you to death with their handbags. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you want all the Western feminist nations’ women to get nuked by their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers mentor heroes and you want the blood of all the billions of Western feminist nations’ women’s blood on your hands. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine