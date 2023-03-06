Pfizer Unable To Finish Press Conference As Spokespeople Keep Collapsing

In this official press conference from Pfizer, spokesperson Pat Farabi confirms there are no side effects from the vaccine. Good thing he had some backup spokespeople on hand!

Become a premium subscriber: https://babylonbee.com/plans?utm_sour...



Subscribe to our podcast channel: / thebabylonbeepodcast

The Official The Babylon Bee Store: https://shop.babylonbee.com/



Follow The Babylon Bee: Website: https://babylonbee.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebabylonbee



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBabylonBee



Instagram: http://instagram.com/thebabylonbee

