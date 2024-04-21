End Times and the Red Heifer Prophecy Fallacy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters interviews Pastor Steve Wohlberg. I don't agree with everything Pastor Steve Wohlberg teaches, but he's spot on with this! "We all know in part" the scriptures say. I believe this applies to us as believers in the finished work of Christ. I hope this video will bring some people to their senses who believe that this is necessary for Jesus to come back. This was fostered by the Jews and Dispensational Christians got sucked right into this delusion. "Come out of her my people".