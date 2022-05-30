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GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE, by 4th PSYOP Group - 720p - mp4
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85 views • May 30, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VA4e0NqyYMw
Who are you?
You are the sons of the devil working to bring the monstrous birth to the world's light AKA. the anti-Christ. You are anti-Christs as the apostles used to say, servants of satan - lucifer. | Read a brief analysis of the video here: https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/ghosts-in-the-machine-the-highly-symbolic-video-by-the-u-s-armys-psyop-division/
Who are you?
You are the sons of the devil working to bring the monstrous birth to the world's light AKA. the anti-Christ. You are anti-Christs as the apostles used to say, servants of satan - lucifer. | Read a brief analysis of the video here: https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/ghosts-in-the-machine-the-highly-symbolic-video-by-the-u-s-armys-psyop-division/
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