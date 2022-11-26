Book of Revelation - Events are beginning right before you

Jesus said: “My people, you are reading in the Book of Revelation about all of the events that are beginning right before you. The Bible speaks of famine, earthquakes, and pestilence like the Covid diseases. I have told you not to take any Covid or flu shots that the media is brainwashing the people to take. These shots will ruin your immune system with each booster. You were alerted recently that the Antichrist was crowned in a secret ceremony by Luciferians at the latest Climate Change meeting in Egypt. The Antichrist is waiting for the West to go down and after World War III before he will declare himself to rule over the earth. Have no fear because I will bring My Warning and Conversion time of six weeks to help convert all sinners who want to repent of their sins and be believers in Me. This will be the time to make believers in your family during the Conversion time with no evil influence. This will be a choice to come to Me in heaven, or go with the devil into the eternal flames of hell. Only believers in Me will be allowed into the safety of My refuges. Once I call you to My refuges after the Warning, My angels will put an invisible shield over you on your way to My refuges. My angels will protect you from the evil ones at My refuges where you will have food, water, and fuels for your survival. You are also seeing your banks preparing to put out the ‘digital dollar’ that will replace your present dollars that will become worthless. This came from Biden’s Executive Order 14067 to change your current dollar. This will also lead to the mark of the beast or a computer chip in the body that My faithful should refuse to take. You will need to come to My refuges for your needs because without the mark, you will not be able to buy or sell anything. I have been warning My faithful about the coming tribulation of the Antichrist for many years. You will need to come to My refuges for My angel protection from the evil ones. Rejoice because I will soon bring My victory over the evil ones, and I will bring My faithful into their reward of My Era of Peace, and later into heaven.”

http://johnleary.com/

