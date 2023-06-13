On today's episode, Mark is blessed with the opportunity to have a conversation with Joe Oltmann, the founder of FEC United and the PIN Business Network. Joe has been a trailblazer in the election truth space and swears, with 1000% confidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. He presents his evidence. You can follow Joe on his daily podcast, "The Conservative Daily" or on Telegram, by searching Joe Oltmann. Joe recommends going to https://www.theprofessorsrecord.com/ to discover the facts about how the elections are being stolen. There are a lot of great tidbits of wisdom in today's show. I had a great time talking to Joe.

