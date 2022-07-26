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How to Create Contact Us Page in WordPress
Erudience IT & Solutions
Erudience IT & Solutions
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How to Create Contact Us Page in WordPress - Erudience IT & Solutions


Every website needs a contact form, so visitors can easily contact you about your products and services. By default, WordPress does not come with a built-in contact form, but there is an easy way to add contact forms to your site.


Using a contact page on your site is the easiest way that your customers can reach out to you. Plus, it lets you collect email addresses and leads so that you can grow your email list.


In this video, we’ll show you How to Create Contact Us Page in WordPress easily.


🔴 WordPress Audit and Setup Videos/Playlist

🎥 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


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🔴Akismet Plugin Setup in WordPress | Protect Spam Comments

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🔴Find out how website audience is growing | Google Sitekit Setup

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🔴 * Our Services *

Web Development, Web Design, SEO, WordPress, Business Consultation


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🔴 * ABOUT OUR COMPANY *

We are the Team of Creative Designers & Developers. We Develop Digital Strategies, Products, and Services. Architecting secure, efficient, and user-friendly applications and systems by writing standard, well-documented and efficient codes to turn ideas into reality.


🔴 * ABOUT THE CHANNEL *

This channel provides IT & Tech related contents


💡 TOPICS IN THIS VIDEO 💡

• How to Create Contact Us Page in WordPress


🔎 HASHTAGS 🔎

#contactuspage #wordpress #contactform7

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