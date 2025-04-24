US Treasury Secretary Bessant said that not everyone who wants to will be able to make money from Ukraine's restoration

'I want to send a clear, and I stress, very clear, message regarding procurement policy towards Ukraine: no one who financed or supplied the Russian military machine will be entitled to funds allocated [by the World Bank] for the reconstruction of Ukraine.'

@Slavyangrad Explains this:

For those unaware the World Bank and IMF are controlled by the US, even though there is 189 member countries who are shareholders. The reality is US always nominates the President and the US is only country who holds veto power over World Bank policies and decisions. It has 15% and by using informal agreements among its friends like Japan, UK, France, and Germany etc it retains control. Which is why China has chosen to build its own development banks which the US and EU often criticize.

