New: Charlie Kirk shooting suspect at gas station during manhunt the morning AFTER killing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
284 views • 20 hours ago

New Video released. Charlie Kirk shooting suspect (Tyler Robinson) at gas station during manhunt the morning AFTER killing.

On left side, back pump driving up in dark Challenger. 'Investigators trace him at 7.15am on September 11 in Utah gas station'.

Video & Description from Scripps:  

Scripps News has obtained and is publishing raw surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson — the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk — stopping at a gas station in Cedar City, Utah, while a massive manhunt was underway.

The footage, recorded the morning after the shooting at Utah Valley University, shows Robinson wearing a maroon shirt and dark hat as he fills up a Dodge Challenger before driving away. He was at the station for less than three minutes.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
