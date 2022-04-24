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MODERN AMERICA REVEALED IN ROMANS 1:18-32 PART 2
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21 views • April 24, 2022
The collapse of the United States is near completion. Remarkably, this approaching end has not come from without but from within. By the suppression of the truth, the exaltation of human reasoning, and the institution of false religion, these United States are in the final stages of divine wrath. The prophetic words of Paul in Romans 1:18-32 outline this process of moral decay. In Part 1 of this series, Pastors Dan McDonald and Daniel Strickler introduced God’s wrath of abandonment revealed in Romans 1:18-25 on modern America. Join them tonight as they continue in part 2 and discuss the final two stages of wrath in verses 26-32 and they show their stark implications on what has been and can be seen in Modern America.
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