Confirmed! Nicotine DESTROYS Covid and Injectable Nanotech - Stew Peters w/ Dr. Bryan Ardis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 28, 2023) Stew Peters is joined by Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the amazing truth about nicotine and also La Quinta Columna’s latest findings.
La Quinta Columna: “Nicotine Destroys Injectable Nanotechnology”: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/NICOTINE-DESTROYS-INJECTABLE-NANOTECHNOLOGY:7
Stew Peters’ “WATCH THE WATER” documentary with Dr. Bryan Ardis - Apr/11/22: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
Book: “Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies” by Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://thedrardisshow.com/book
The Dr Ardis Show | The Other "N" Word (Nicotine) | Episode 04.10.2024: https://rumble.com/v4obxnq-episode-04.10.2024-the-other-n-word.html
The Dr. Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/
The Stew Peters Show: “Fauci Got It WRONG: Nicotine Actually Destroys Covid”: https://rumble.com/v5cryr9-fauci-got-it-wrong-nicotine-actually-destroys-covid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp