Confirmed! Nicotine DESTROYS Covid and Injectable Nanotech - Stew Peters w/ Dr. Bryan Ardis

1847 views • 8 months ago

The Stew Peters Show: “Fauci Got It WRONG: Nicotine Actually Destroys Covid”: https://rumble.com/v5cryr9-fauci-got-it-wrong-nicotine-actually-destroys-covid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

(Aug 28, 2023) Stew Peters is joined by Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the amazing truth about nicotine and also La Quinta Columna’s latest findings.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.