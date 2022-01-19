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Breatharianism, Fruitarianism, & Revitalizing Your Health ~ Dr. Group Interviews Bryan Mirabella
Dr. Edward Group
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140 views • January 19, 2022
Check out my newest interview with Bryan Mirabella. He is a Human Performance Specialist, Breatharian Coach, fruitarian expert, and the owner of Quantum Fitness. I wanted to interview him because he is using the natural methods we’ve been given, going back to the source, going back to nature, and using original FREE healing modalities.

In our hour-long discussion, we cover:

– The breathing techniques that help revitalize people’s energy, mood, focus, and health
– The health benefits of a fruitarian diet
– Why carbon dioxide is related to your brain fog
– Why people are addicted to cooked food
– How a mucus-free diet is the secret to a long life
– How to activate your 8th sense
– How people are living on breathing alone (thriving with no food for many years)
– How to transition from a toxic lifestyle to a lifestyle of abundance, clarity, energy, and health

“Your organs for digestion are redundant organs. You’re not sustaining life on the foods you eat, you’re sustaining life on the gases that they break into. Your blood is gas. We are air-gas engines. At the blood level, it’s all gas.” - Bryan Mirabella

–––––––––––––
BRYAN MIRABELLA’S LINKS:

Website - https://www.quantumfitness.org/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/breathingwi...

Bryan offers FREE 15-minute consultations. Book a complimentary breathe consultation and check out his 1-on-1 coaching, 30-day breathing program, and small group classes.


–––––––––––––
JOIN THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ~ Dr. Group’s Online Educational Platform.
➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/

By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to:

– Member-only Q&As
– Exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals
– Private Healing Summits,
– Wellness Seminars
– Giveaways, Discounts, and much more!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/

–––––––––––––
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤

Uncensored platforms where I can share the TRUTH:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...

https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup

–––––––––––––

WEBSITE ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/

–––––––––––––
ABOUT

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
DISCLAIMER

The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Keywords
natural healthnutritionmeditationhealth and wellnessholistic healthvegandietwellnessfruitbreatheroot causeself-healingdr groupdeep breathingbreatharianismfruiarianismbryan mirabella
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