Maximize Muscle Performance

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41 views • April 08, 2021
Dr. Thaddeus Gala is a chiropractor who was raised in rural Trail, Oregon, where he witnessed his mother’s health decline and her ultimate recovery from a painful and severe case of fibromyalgia. Ever since watching his mother transform into the vibrant health coach she is today, he has been inspired and dedicated to pursuing and promoting health as his professional-life’s work in natural medicine.
Dr. Gala is the founder, and medical director of Complete Care Health Centers in Southern Oregon and Drthadgala.com. He lectures on nutrition, weight loss and diabetic management, is a published researcher, and is the author of several pulications, including The Secret to Defy Disease and Decay and The Cookbook to Defy Disease and Decay. He has collaborated with many of the top researchers in the nutrition field and continues striving to provide the most up-to-date nutritional advances for the lay and scientific communities.
Dr. Gala is the founder, and medical director of Complete Care Health Centers in Southern Oregon and Drthadgala.com. He lectures on nutrition, weight loss and diabetic management, is a published researcher, and is the author of several pulications, including The Secret to Defy Disease and Decay and The Cookbook to Defy Disease and Decay. He has collaborated with many of the top researchers in the nutrition field and continues striving to provide the most up-to-date nutritional advances for the lay and scientific communities.
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