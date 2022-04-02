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Former Trump Economic Advisor, Stephen Moore on Biden's measures to bring down oil prices
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32 views • April 02, 2022
Joe Biden said he plans to tap into oil reserves to helps with out of control gas prices. One Americas Stella Escobedo caught up with Steve Moore, former Trump Economic Advisor, who said a lot more will need to be done to bring down oil prices.
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