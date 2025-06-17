BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Blood Sugar Solution: The UltraHealthy Program for Losing Weight, Preventing Disease, and Feeling Great Now! by Dr. Mark Hyman
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
236 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 1 day ago

"The Blood Sugar Solution: The UltraHealthy Program for Losing Weight, Preventing Disease, and Feeling Great Now!" by Dr. Mark Hyman is a comprehensive guide aimed at tackling the widespread health crisis of diabesity, a term he coined to describe the spectrum of health issues from insulin resistance to type 2 diabetes. With over 100 million Americans affected, diabesity is a growing epidemic that is often undiagnosed and reversible through Dr. Hyman's program. The book begins with a self-assessment quiz to help readers identify their risk. It emphasizes that insulin imbalance is a major contributor to not only diabetes and weight issues but also to heart disease, cancer and dementia. Dr. Hyman introduces functional medicine, a science-based approach that focuses on addressing the root causes of disease rather than just symptoms. He outlines the seven steps to treating diabesity, highlighting the importance of identifying personal health challenges and tailoring the program to individual needs. The book also includes a six-week action plan with practical tools, diagnostic tests, dietary advice and stress-reducing strategies, encouraging a community-based approach to support sustainable lifestyle changes. Dr. Hyman advocates for a diet rich in whole, fresh foods and emphasizes the role of food as medicine. Ultimately, "The Blood Sugar Solution" is a call to action for individuals and communities to take control of their health, offering a clear, science-based path to reversing diabesity and improving overall well-being.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy