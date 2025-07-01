Episode #82 - The Hidden History of Humanity: Flying Humans, Atlantis & Alien Builders w/ Tim Kelly

What if everything you’ve been taught about health, history, scienceーeven the periodic table, was incomplete or just plain wrong?





Today we’re joined by a man who’s not afraid to challenge the foundations of our reality.





Today’s guest is Tim Kellyーa visionary polymath, independent researcher, and the founder of Polytope Press.





Tim is the author of Natural Healing Self Empowerment, Optiflex, Hidden History of Humanity, The Math Wizard, and many others, books that span cutting-edge science, ancient civilisations, quantum energy, and the suppressed paths to enlightenment.





But Tim doesn’t stop at theory. He’s created a 3D periodic table, developed a new theory of species origins, and written powerful exposés on independent homesteads and the nature of free energy.





He proposes a stunning, highly cross-referenced story of human historyーone that includes Atlantis, alien visitors, giants, flying humans, spirit mirrors, and a single hidden thread behind all world religions.





If you’re ready to peel back the curtain on everything you thought was true, this is the episode that could change your life.





Connect with Tim via any of the links below:





Website - http://polytope.www1.50megs.com

Natural Healing Self Empowerment - http://polytope.www1.50megs.com/health3.html Hidden History of Humanity - http://polytope.www1.50megs.com/history.html

Math Wizard - http://polytope.www1.50megs.com/science.html

Nature of Energy, On The Quest For Free Energy - http://polytope.www1.50megs.com/tech.html





