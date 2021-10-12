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Naomi's Thoughts on the Sermon Topic - PROPHETS & WARNINGS
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20 views • October 12, 2021
This sermon topic at church had so many correlations to the Cancer Journey I've been on for a long time. I approached the pastor about the correlations I saw. His response was, "I'll have to pray about it".
So, with a heavy heart, I decided to share my thoughts with the public.
It is still very relevant 2 years later.
You may not agree with everything I say; that's your right!
Keep in mind, this is ME sharing MY Heart.
Original Recording: 6 Oct 2019
Links Mentioned:
"Winning the Food Fight" - Pastor Steve Willis video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nq6JQfiPn0Y
"Winning the Food Fight" book -
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13121100-winning-the-food-fight
So, with a heavy heart, I decided to share my thoughts with the public.
It is still very relevant 2 years later.
You may not agree with everything I say; that's your right!
Keep in mind, this is ME sharing MY Heart.
Original Recording: 6 Oct 2019
Links Mentioned:
"Winning the Food Fight" - Pastor Steve Willis video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nq6JQfiPn0Y
"Winning the Food Fight" book -
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13121100-winning-the-food-fight
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