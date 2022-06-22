Ukraine Used Polish T-72M1R Modernized Tanks To Destroy Russian Troops

US Military NewsJun 21, 2022 In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly deployed its recently received T-72M1R main battle tanks with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor to the front line.





The T-72M1R is a Polish modernization of the T-72M1 featuring a new fire control system, thermal imaging sight for the gunner, and communication system as well as GPS DAGR (Defense Advanced GPS Receiver) and several other enhancements. The rear part of the turret is also fitted with a new basket.





Video Credit:

Defence24

Poland MOD

Ministry of defence Republic of Serbia

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

twitter.com/UAWeapons

NATO

US DOD





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4tOYtjLlss