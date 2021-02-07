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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-02-2021 No Benefit All Risk!
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20 views • July 02, 2021
Even the cdc admits there is no benefit for young kids getting this injection. Well they admit it but don't report it anyhow.
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/01/fauci-there-are-now-two-americas-the-vaccinated-and-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/not-making-headlines-cdc-officials-admit-hospitalizations-young-people-vaccine-actual-covid-virus-including-huge-number-heart-problems-reported/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-judge-makes-mandatory-covid-vaccination-condition-probation
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-02/scott-morrison-national-cabinet-covid-vaccine-targets-lockdown/100261584
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/covid-vaccine-chart.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/01/fauci-there-are-now-two-americas-the-vaccinated-and-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/not-making-headlines-cdc-officials-admit-hospitalizations-young-people-vaccine-actual-covid-virus-including-huge-number-heart-problems-reported/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-judge-makes-mandatory-covid-vaccination-condition-probation
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-02/scott-morrison-national-cabinet-covid-vaccine-targets-lockdown/100261584
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/covid-vaccine-chart.jpg
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