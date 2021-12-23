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Americans Have a Responsibility to Stand Up
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0 view • December 23, 2021
Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.
"As Americans we actually have a responsibility to actually stand up and get as strong as we can in our souls, because the rest of the world actually depends on it."
"As Americans we actually have a responsibility to actually stand up and get as strong as we can in our souls, because the rest of the world actually depends on it."
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