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2012 vs. 2020: TODAY, As We Were Told Yesterday: The Pandemic | HOY, Tal Como Nos Lo Dijeron Ayer: La Pandemia
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Our reality controlled by the elites, and the world still does not believe. The famous pandemic, the deaths of Kobe Bryant and George Floyd have been a carefully orchestrated plan to subdue your conscience. and takeaway your freedom.
Please visit our website for more content:
CristoVerdad |cvTruth
https://www.crisotverdad.com/en
2012 vs. 2020: HOY, Tal Como Nos Lo Dijeron Ayer
Nuestra realidad controlada por las élites, y el mundo todavía no cree. La Famosa pandemia, la muerte de Kobe Bryant y George Floyd han sido un plan cuidadosamente orquestrado para someter tu conciencia.
Para más contenido, por favor visite nuestro sitio web:
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com
Please visit our website for more content:
CristoVerdad |cvTruth
https://www.crisotverdad.com/en
2012 vs. 2020: HOY, Tal Como Nos Lo Dijeron Ayer
Nuestra realidad controlada por las élites, y el mundo todavía no cree. La Famosa pandemia, la muerte de Kobe Bryant y George Floyd han sido un plan cuidadosamente orquestrado para someter tu conciencia.
Para más contenido, por favor visite nuestro sitio web:
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com
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