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Willem Engel interviews Pierre Kory
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100 views • December 18, 2020
Willem Engel with Pierre Kory, December 13, 2020
Zoom 100 Live Q&A #59 with Prof.Dr. Pierre Kory about Ivermectine.
Most Dutch parts of the original video are cut out.
Pierre Kory
http://flccc.net
Dr. Pierre Kory senate testimony on early COVID-19 treatments
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ewxyLrrz66O/
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/
Source
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/789834828239087/
Zoom 100 Live Q&A #59 with Prof.Dr. Pierre Kory about Ivermectine.
Most Dutch parts of the original video are cut out.
Pierre Kory
http://flccc.net
Dr. Pierre Kory senate testimony on early COVID-19 treatments
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ewxyLrrz66O/
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/
Source
https://www.facebook.com/Viruswaarheid/videos/789834828239087/
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